Open in App
Natchitoches, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Privateers season comes to end in thrilling semifinal loss to Northwestern State

By Aaron S. Lee,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brSdn_0lBiMRgk00

    LAKE CHARLES, La. —  The New Orleans men’s basketball program roared back from a 16-point deficit in the opening half to pull within four down the stretch, but the Privateers’ run in the 2023 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament came to an end on Tuesday with a 74-70 loss to Northwestern State in the semifinals at the Legacy Center.

    The Privateers (12-20, 7-11 Southland), who played three games in three days, trailed by 16 with 04:49 minutes to go in the first half, but a hook shot jumper by Tyson Jackson fueled an 11-3 Privateer run to go to break 28-36.

    The Privateers opened the half with three big shots including a dunk by Jackson to cut the deficit to four points within the first two and a half minutes. The Privateers trailed within four and eight points until D’ante Bell went back up for the layup off an offensive board to trail by two. A layup, and three free-throws from Demarcus Sharp and Ja’monta Black extended the Demons back up to seven points, but once again, the Privateers answered.

    At 7:52, Turk Vincent stole the ball and the finishes to finally break the four-point threshold making it a two-point game. After another short rally, Vincent made another layup, this time drawing the foul to tie the game 62-all.

    With 1:07 remaining, Emareyon Mcdonald knocked down a three to put the Demons up five. Marquez Cooper quickly responded with a mid-range jumper to put the Privateers within striking range, but with 30 seconds left, New Orleans fell short, and Sharp sealed the game with a free-throw shot.

    The Privateers had four in double-figures. Tyson Jackson led with 19 points and four rebounds. Jackson also shot perfectly (5-5) from the FT line. Vincent had 15 points and eight boards, while Khaleb Wilson-Rouse posted 14 points and five assists. Marquez Cooper , in his final game as a Privateer, had 10 points and three assists.

    New Orleans had 13 free throw attempts to Northwestern State’s 22, but the Privateers were perfect at the line. Both teams had 28 total rebounds, but New Orleans forced 17 turnovers compared to 15 on Northwestern State’s side.

    The Privateers finished shooting 49 percent from the field (28-of-57) and13 percent (1-of-8) from three-point range.

    *Courtesy UNO Sports Information

    Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
    Privateers set program record for runs scored in victory against Mississippi Valley State
    Itta Bena, MS4 hours ago
    Privateers fight off Mississippi Valley State in series opener
    New Orleans, LA1 day ago
    Thunder beats Pelicans 110-96, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points
    Oklahoma City, OK5 hours ago
    Most Popular newsMost Popular
    Ponchatoula downs New Iberia in Division I Non-Select final to claim first state title in program history
    Lake Charles, LA4 hours ago
    SLU sweeps doubleheader at 11th-ranked Auburn
    Auburn, AL5 hours ago
    Crescent City falls to Lincoln Prep in Division IV Select semi-finals overtime thriller
    Lake Charles, LA2 days ago
    Bob Tucker, pioneer in New Orleans politics and business laid to rest
    New Orleans, LA6 hours ago
    Destrehan Football named 2022 Smooth Team of the Year, presented by Smoothie King
    Destrehan, LA2 days ago
    Tulane advances to AAC Tournament semifinals with win over Wichita St.
    Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
    SLU baseball returns to Auburn for three-game series
    Hammond, LA2 days ago
    WATCH: Derek Carr makes first official appearance with New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans, LA16 hours ago
    Saints agree to terms with TE Juwan Johnson on 2-year contract extension
    New Orleans, LA11 hours ago
    Willie Green says ‘it’s go time’ as McCollum scores 32 in Pels’ 113-106 win
    Dallas, TX3 days ago
    Family and friends celebrate St. Patrick’s throughout Louisiana
    Covington, LA11 hours ago
    As our coast vanishes, this Louisiana cook-off is helping in a delicious way
    Violet, LA2 days ago
    Irish and Italian communities come together to celebrate long-standing heritage
    New Orleans, LA2 days ago
    NOPD: Saturday shooting leaves man with gunshot wound to leg in the East
    New Orleans, LA12 hours ago
    Plans to redevelop abandoned New Orleans Six Flags site moving forward
    New Orleans, LA3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy