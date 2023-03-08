Privateers season comes to end in thrilling semifinal loss to Northwestern State

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The New Orleans men’s basketball program roared back from a 16-point deficit in the opening half to pull within four down the stretch, but the Privateers’ run in the 2023 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament came to an end on Tuesday with a 74-70 loss to Northwestern State in the semifinals at the Legacy Center.

The Privateers (12-20, 7-11 Southland), who played three games in three days, trailed by 16 with 04:49 minutes to go in the first half, but a hook shot jumper by Tyson Jackson fueled an 11-3 Privateer run to go to break 28-36.

The Privateers opened the half with three big shots including a dunk by Jackson to cut the deficit to four points within the first two and a half minutes. The Privateers trailed within four and eight points until D’ante Bell went back up for the layup off an offensive board to trail by two. A layup, and three free-throws from Demarcus Sharp and Ja’monta Black extended the Demons back up to seven points, but once again, the Privateers answered.

At 7:52, Turk Vincent stole the ball and the finishes to finally break the four-point threshold making it a two-point game. After another short rally, Vincent made another layup, this time drawing the foul to tie the game 62-all.

With 1:07 remaining, Emareyon Mcdonald knocked down a three to put the Demons up five. Marquez Cooper quickly responded with a mid-range jumper to put the Privateers within striking range, but with 30 seconds left, New Orleans fell short, and Sharp sealed the game with a free-throw shot.

The Privateers had four in double-figures. Tyson Jackson led with 19 points and four rebounds. Jackson also shot perfectly (5-5) from the FT line. Vincent had 15 points and eight boards, while Khaleb Wilson-Rouse posted 14 points and five assists. Marquez Cooper , in his final game as a Privateer, had 10 points and three assists.

New Orleans had 13 free throw attempts to Northwestern State’s 22, but the Privateers were perfect at the line. Both teams had 28 total rebounds, but New Orleans forced 17 turnovers compared to 15 on Northwestern State’s side.

The Privateers finished shooting 49 percent from the field (28-of-57) and13 percent (1-of-8) from three-point range.

*Courtesy UNO Sports Information

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.