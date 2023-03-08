Open in App
Visalia, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

Juveniles in pursuit arrested after hitting tree in Visalia

By John Houghton,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVvTW_0lBiM98900

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two juveniles were arrested after hitting a tree following a pursuit in Visalia Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Cain Street And Mineral King Avenue. Police say, the vehicle failed to yield to the officer and a pursuit ensued.

Officials say the pursuit continued to the area of Oval Park where the vehicle drove into the park and became disabled after hitting a tree.  Police say the two juveniles fled on foot and were located and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and the juveniles were later transported to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video Shows Vandalism of Noted Fresno Artwork. No Arrests, No Leads.
Fresno, CA21 hours ago
Fresno Deputy Arrested for DUI Crash Near Reedley: CHP
Reedley, CA1 day ago
Man abandoned animals in the rain in Clovis, officials say
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Fresno PD Arrests One of Two Suspects in Southeast Homicide
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Have you seen this car? Police say linked to Clovis death
Clovis, CA2 days ago
Deputies find over $200K in psychedelic mushrooms in Selma
Selma, CA1 day ago
Man arrested for firearm, drug possession in Corcoran, police say
Corcoran, CA2 days ago
Report: Tulare County Grand Theft Investigation Leads to Discovery of BHO Lab, Severely Neglected Horses
Alpaugh, CA2 days ago
Tulare County Sheriff issues evacuation warning
Porterville, CA1 day ago
PD: Bicyclist arrested, gun seized during traffic stop in Fresno
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Suspect in 2022 homicide arrested in Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Evacuation order issued for 2 Tulare County communities
Exeter, CA1 day ago
Severe weather plagues residents in Tulare County
Exeter, CA1 day ago
Tulare man faces animal cruelty charges, deputies say
Alpaugh, CA3 days ago
Early Morning Rollover Crash In Heavy Rain At Herndon And Brawley In Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Restaurant on the bank of Kaweah River threatened by flood
Three Rivers, CA1 day ago
Arrest in Fresno armed robbery crime spree, police say
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Sanger student threatened with airsoft gun, officials say
Sanger, CA3 days ago
Toddler tests positive for meth in Porterville, 3 arrested, police say
Porterville, CA4 days ago
Fresno Deputies Rescue 3 Elderly Women Trapped by Rising Floodwaters
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Evacuation warning issued for Tule Riverbank in Porterville
Porterville, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy