Man fatally stabbed at gas station in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Wednesday morning after being stabbed by a suspect at a gas station in San Ysidro, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in to dispatch around 2:20 a.m. reporting a stabbing at 301 E San Ysidro Blvd. This is the location of a Valero convenience store and fuel station.

Responding officers discovered one male victim with at least one stab wound to his upper body, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

Police say the man, believed to be a Hispanic man in his late 20s to late 30s, was stabbed at a nearby vacant building located in the 100 block of Center Street before he walked over to the gas station parking lot.

Authorities are still investigating on what caused the stabbing.

There is no information on the attacker at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

