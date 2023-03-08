Open in App
NBC4 Columbus

Zelensky says McCarthy should visit Ukraine

By Jared Gans,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTMic_0lBiLCes00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) should visit Ukraine as the GOP is divided about how much the United States should be helping the Eastern European country defend itself against Russia.

Zelensky told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview that McCarthy needs to observe what is happening in the country to become better informed about U.S. aid to Ukraine. He said McCarthy has not visited Ukraine yet, and doing so would help him with “his position.”

“Mr. McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now. And then after that, make your assumptions,” he said.

CNN reported that McCarthy said in response to Zelensky’s comments that he does not plan to visit Ukraine. He said he supports helping Ukrainians defend their country, but he does not support providing them “blank checks.”

McCarthy said he will continue to receive briefings on the situation, but he does not have to go to Ukraine to see the situation.

Numerous members of the U.S. government have visited Ukraine and met with Zelensky since the war began a year ago, most recently President Biden coming to the capital Kyiv to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s initial full-scale invasion.

Zelensky said Democrats and Republicans coming to Ukraine has allowed them to see “every shell, every bullet, every dollar” that Ukraine is using.

Members of the House and Senate from both parties have also visited Ukraine at various times.

But some House Republicans like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.) have been vocal in expressing their opposition to continued support for Ukraine.

Greene said at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend that the U.S. should be pushing for peace in the conflict, while Gaetz said he opposes taxpayers needing to “foot the bill” for the aid that the U.S. is sending.

Zelensky told CNN that the largely bipartisan backing that has continued for Ukraine is “very important,” and some Republican representatives he recently met with told him that they want to support the country just as the Democrats do.

“We don’t care about the side of the support as long as it’s powerful and constant,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH1 day ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Jean-Pierre Laughs Out Loud At Reporter Who Notes Biden Schedule And Asks ‘What’s He Up To?’
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
John Fetterman's Team Lashes Out at Joe Biden
Washington, DC3 days ago
Six year old who allegedly shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges: report
Newport News, VA3 days ago
Columbus warehouse club ordered to shut down after gun thefts and violence
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH14 hours ago
Woman named as suspect in fatal northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Two dead after crash in Blacklick
Blacklick, OH1 day ago
'He Was Going to Kill All the Men On the Plane': Horrifying Details Emerge From Passenger Aboard Flight Where Man Tried to Stab Flight Crew
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy