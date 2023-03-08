Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball and Fred Clark - Locked On Ole Miss Podcast

We look at the use of outrage as a tool to keep Ole Miss football in its place. Fred Clark gives Ole Miss his commitment, the first in this generational Mississippi class.

Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast analyzes the potential hire of former Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard.

With Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football already has become one of the most talked about programs in the conference, and now, the basketball program can go down the same road. When you mix that with Mike Bianco's College World Series-winning program, you have the opposite of what the NCAA and SEC tried to do five years ago, which was destroy Ole Miss sports for good. Now, you have to reap the consequences potentially.

In the second segment of the show, we talk about new special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover from the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Marty Biagi left for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We also look at how the football program has changed to more of an annual sport vs. a program internally.

In our final segment of the day, we talk about new Ole Miss football commitment Fred Clark from Winona, Miss. We look at his rankings from ON3, 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN and how he fits into this defense.

WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?

Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:

🎧 Apple Podcast

🎧 Spotify

Social Media

Follow on twitter: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920

Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en

Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lockedonolemiss

Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

LinkedIn

LinkedIn jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at Linkedin.com/lockedoncollege Terms and conditions apply.

Built Bar

Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order.

FanDuel

Make Every Moment More. Place your first FIVE DOLLAR bet to get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in Free Bets – win or lose! Visit Fanduel.com/LockedOn today to get started

FANDUEL DISCLAIMER : 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

Follow Steven on Twitter at @TheStevenWillis

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here