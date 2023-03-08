Child charged with forcible touching in school bathroom

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On March 6th, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile following an incident that occurred in an Otsego County school.

An investigation revealed that the juvenile subjected another student to unwanted physical contact in a bathroom at the school.

NewsChannel 34 has not yet confirmed what school the incident occurred in. We are awaiting a response from the Sheriff’s Office.

Due to their age, the defendant was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Otsego County Probation Department.

The student has been charged with the following:

Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree

Obstruction of Breathing

Forcible Touching

This is a developing story.

