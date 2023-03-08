Bill to provide paid maternity leave to teachers moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would give Oklahoma teachers paid maternity leave is moving forward.

Senate Bill 364, authored by Sen. Adam Pugh, would require school districts to provide 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers.

Under the measure, it states that a full-time employee who has been employed by a public school district for at least a year should be entitled to 12 weeks of paid maternity leave.

The bill also states that the Legislature should appropriate adequate funding to the Oklahoma State Board of Education to cover the costs of the paid maternity leave.

Sen. Pugh estimates that it will cost $25 million.

Right now, only 13 states the District of Columbia have paid parental leave laws. Oklahoma is not one of them.

Senate Bill 364 has passed through committee and is now ready to be heard on the Senate floor.

