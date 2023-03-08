Randolph County man follows brother to prison in assault case

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Randolph County man this week followed his brother into the state's prison system after both were convicted of roles in a severe beating.

Joseph Scott "Joey" Ressler, 36, Union City, on Monday received a prison sentence of two years and six months, the maximum penalty for the assisting-a-criminal charge he had pleaded guilty to.

Ressler had been accused of being the main player in a November 2021 attack on a 48-year-old man that took place in the 600 block of North Columbia Street in Union City.

Authorities alleged Ressler struck the victim — who was later flown by medical helicopter to a regional hospital — in the arm and then the head with a baseball bat.

After the man fell, Ressler's brother, Steven, kicked him in the head, according to police reports.

Joseph Ressler was at first charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

This week, however, Randolph County prosecutors filed a lesser charge — assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence — which Joseph Ressler pleaded guilty to on Monday.

"Lack of witness cooperation has further necessitated the state's need to amend these charges," Chief Deputy Prosecutor Matthew Daly wrote in a motion.

Randolph Circuit Court Judge Jay Toney imposed the 30-month sentence.

Last September, Toney sentenced Steven C. Ressler, now 33, to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.

Steven Ressler is now incarcerated at the Putnamville Correctional Facility with a projected release date in August 2026.

As part of a plea bargain, prosecutors agreed to not charge the elder Ressler brother with being a habitual offender. Steven Ressler has been convicted of crimes including attempted burglary, auto theft, battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of meth and theft.

Joseph Ressler's record included convictions for burglary, escape, possession of meth and residential entry.

