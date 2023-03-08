Open in App
Sebastian County, AR
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Healthcare provider in Sebastian County jail death lawsuit under scrutiny in other states

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziddU_0lBiHkcI00

The healthcare provider for the Sebastian County jail, where Larry Price Jr., 50, died in a malnourished state of health in 2021 is the same health provider in Oklahoma jails where neglect of inmates has been alleged.

Turn Key Health Clinics LLC. is named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed against Sebastian County in the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Price Jr. died in the Sebastian County jail in August 2021. He was arrested in 2020 after pointing his fingers like a gun in the police station lobby, according to police. He could not make bail and his weight dropped. The family alleges he was not provided mental health care.

Turn Key is the current health provider for the Sebastian County Detention Center.

Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, more than 100 Oklahomans are languishing in county jails while awaiting court-ordered mental health treatment, according to a federal class-action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma against two state mental health officials, according to a report by Oklahoma Watch.

Turn Key was named as a defendant in a 2020 case filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma by the estate of Caleb Lee, 25, who died in the Tulsa County jail in 2017.

Courts found the four plaintiffs described in the lawsuit incompetent to stand trial and ordered their transfer to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, where they were to receive mental health treatment before their criminal cases could proceed. The lawsuit alleges all remain in county jails “for prolonged periods that far exceed constitutional limits.”

A spokesman for Oklahoma City-based Turn Key provided a statement from a company official about inmates who are waiting for court dates. Turn Key attorneys have stated there is no evidence of neglect or wrongdoing on their part.

Danny Honeycutt, Turn Key chief administrative officer, "Turn Key's role leaves us without the ability or authority to shorten the wait for individuals seeking transport to a state facility for competency restoration, but we support and encourage efforts to shorten that wait, and we are committed to providing the best service for people while they are in our care."

DOJ oversight at jail

The Sebastian County jail has been under past federal oversight in the past by the U.S. Justice Department over allegations of civil rights violations.

Price Jr.'s family alleges he suffered from mental illness when he was denied care and waited a year for a court date without being able to make $100 bail.

Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion stated the death remains under review, but there have been no findings of wrongdoing by staff.

Hank Balston, an attorney representing Price's family, said Price was malnourished when he died.

Price weighed about 180 pounds when he went to jail. Records show he weighed 120 pounds when he died.

The photos filed with the federal lawsuit showed the disturbing loss of weight.

According to Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion, Price Jr. died of COVID-19. Runion released a statement after the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith on Friday, Jan. 13.

Price Jr. grew up in Fort Smith. Price Jr. went to school at Howard Elementary, Southside Elementary, Trusty Elementary, Darby Jr. High School, and Northside High School. Price Jr. always battled mental illness. He was in and out of board and care, mainly in Oklahoma cities such as Howe and Vinita, family members stated. He struggled with mental illness as an adult and had a number of run-ins with the law.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Fayetteville man acquitted on shooting-related charges due to ‘mental disease or defect’
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Rogers man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking meth
Rogers, AR3 days ago
NWA fraud suspect psychiatrist is also a defendant in wrongful death lawsuit
Rogers, AR5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Beyond Meat COO responds to lawsuit
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Gun Violence in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
Fort Smith police respond to vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run
Fort Smith, AR2 days ago
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate one of three missing teens
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Fort Smith ordinance prohibiting sale of animals now in effect
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Adair County, troopers say
Westville, OK16 hours ago
Fayetteville Fire Marshal investigating morning duplex fire
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Fayetteville Public Schools reacts to LEARNS bill
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
New program picks up litter, giving jobs to unsheltered
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in LeFlore County
Talihina, OK3 days ago
Pet adoption event to be held in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
Missing Fort Smith teen
Fort Smith, AR6 days ago
Eric Musselman, Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Renovations underway for vacant Fort Smith apartment complex
Fort Smith, AR5 days ago
Red Oak man dies after crashing car into tree, troopers say
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
People gather in Fayetteville to rally against the LEARNS Act and SB 270
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Snowfall in Arkansas
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Snow Storm Expected Across Arkansas
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Strong to severe storms tomorrow evening
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Local artist creates piece to grab Snoop Dogg's attention
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Fayetteville restaurateur Rolf Wilkin bringing new concept to market
Fayetteville, AR4 days ago
Eric Musselman's Arkansas frustrations boil over during, after loss
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Take a day trip to the Oark General Store
Oark, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy