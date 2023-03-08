Open in App
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Briefs: Board of Elections reminds voters of registration deadline

By Staff report,

3 days ago

April 3 is deadline to register to vote in the May primary election

The deadline to register to vote or change your address or name for the May 2 primary election is April 3. The Board of Elections office at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101 in the Longview Center, will be open that evening until 9 p.m.

Qualifications for registering to vote include: Must be either a native U. S. citizen or a naturalized citizen; must be a resident of Richland County and Ohio 30 days before an election; and must be at least 18 years of age on or before the date of the general election on Nov. 7.

Registered voters who have moved or changed their name must notify the Board office in writing or in person. Voters currently registered in Ohio may change their address online at VoteOhio.gov but must do so by April 3. Online registration is also now available at VoteOhio.gov.

In addition to the Board of Elections office, citizens may register or complete a change of address or name change at the following Richland County locations: Any library branch; city and village hall offices; Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office; Department of Job & Family Services; Richland County Courthouse (Recorder or Treasurer offices); and all area high school offices.

Registration forms may also be obtained from the Board of Elections website, boe.ohio.gov/richland, or requested by mail. Call 419-774-5530 to have a form sent by mail. Completed voter registration forms must be postmarked 30 days before election day.

Several Mansfield streets impacted by repair projects

Sewer and water main repair projects have prompted the closing of portions of the following Mansfield streets:

  • Wood Street from Ohio Street to Richland Avenue is closed for sewer main repairs. It's expected to reopen Tuesday.
  • Hedges Street from Home Avenue to South Diamond Street is closed for water main repairs. In addition, South Diamond Street from Cleveland Avenue to Hedges Street is reduced to single lane traffic. Work is expected to be completed on Wednesday.
  • Reed Street from Saint Clair Street to Howard Street is also closed for water main repairs. It's expected to reopen Tuesday.

Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Shelby library announces upcoming events

SHELBY — Marvin Memorial Library, 29 W. Whitney Ave., will host a "Candy Making Workshop" at 6 p.m. March 20 and again on March 27. The same candy will be demonstrated at both workshops. You must be registered to attend.

The library will also host a "Justice Mobile" at 6 p.m. on March 21. Mindy Yocum will be introducing the Shelby Community to her "Justice Mobile". The Shelby community is welcome to learn all about the traveling RV. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 419-347-5576.

