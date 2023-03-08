Looking at the next frontier in the fight against COVID and other viruses 05:07

NEW YORK - Three years ago this week, our world changed overnight.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

Within days, New York became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. The city shut down. Schools and businesses closed.

Thousands of people got sick with the virus, and many lives were lost.

We all felt so much uncertainty.

We've made great progress since then. Vaccines and treatments are widely available.

We're living with COVID-19, but where do we go now in the fight against the virus?

Dr. David Perlin leads a team of researchers at the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation in New Jersey.

