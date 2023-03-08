Here's how to watch and listen to Kansas State basketball's Big 12 quarterfinal vs. TCU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No. 12-ranked Kansas State and No. 23 TCU will square off Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center.

It will be their third meeting after each team won at home during the regular season. K-State (23-8, 11-7 Big 12) tied Baylor for third in the Big 12 and claimed the No. 3 tournament seed by beating the Bears twice head-to-head.

No. 6 seed TCU (20-11, 9-9) tied Iowa State for fifth, but lost twice to the Cyclones during the regular season.

Kansas State suffered its first conference loss, 82-68, to TCU on Jan. 14 in Fort Worth, but returned the favor Feb. 7 at Bramlage Coliseum, beating the Horned Frogs, 82-61. The Wildcats are coming off an 89-81 loss at West Virginia, while TCU closed the regular season with a 74-60 loss at Oklahoma.

TCU is led by second-team all-conference guards Mike Miles with 17.2 points per game, and Damion Baugh with 13 points and 6.0 assists, along with forward Emmanuel Miller at 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

K-State has two all-conference first-team picks in Markquis Nowell (17 points, 7.7 assists, 2.5 steals) and Keyontae Johnson (17.8 points, 7.0 rebounds).

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. TCU

Who: No. 12 Kansas State (23-8, 11-7 Big 12) vs. No. 23 TCU (20-11, 9-9)

When: 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (19,135)

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Online radio: kstatesports.com/watch

Who will call the game on ESPN2?

Rich Hollenberg will do the play-by-play alongside analyst Chris Spatola and reporter Kris Budden.

