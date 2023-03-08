SunnyD is releasing an alcoholic beverage: ‘Welcome to this fiasco’

The new hard seltzer, which will come in a pack of four, features the signature tangy orange flavor of the nostalgic drink mixed with vodka seltzer.
Each can is made with real fruit juice, has zero cans of sugar, is 95 calories and is 4.5% ABV.
The idea came to life thanks to popular demand from consumers.
“SunnyD is a powerful brand, the most boldly unique orange drink on the planet,” Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, said in a press release .
“Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”
SunnyD held a blind taste test for the vodka seltzer, which confirmed the consumers loved the product.
More than half (57%) of participants said the SunnyD Vodka Seltzer tasted better than other hard seltzers, 72% shared that it’s different than other products currently available, 85% said it had a unique taste and 87% said it’s different from typical hard seltzers.
“SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is meant to be enjoyed with friends, when it’s time to connect and chill out,” Bergenfeld said.
“We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy,” Bergenfeld added. “We look forward to hearing what they think and, based on what we’ve heard so far, we think SunnyD Vodka Seltzer may be the best news ever.”
Many social media users were ecstatic to hear of the nostalgic drink becoming alcoholic.
