Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss caught hanging out months before scandal in new photos
By Riley Cardoza,
3 days ago
#Scandoval goes back months — and now, there are pictures to prove it.
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were caught hanging out without their “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars months before news of their affair broke.
TMZ obtained a video Wednesday of Leviss, 28, attending one of 39-year-old Sandoval’s cover band’s concerts in Roseville, Calif., on Nov. 10, 2022 — while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix.
Notably, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance took place hours away from Leviss’ home in North Hollywood, and she reportedly went to the show with friends who were not associated with “Pump Rules.”
Leviss could be seen dancing and cheering on Sandoval in the footage taken amid their dalliance.
TMZ also published a photo of the duo talking over drinks on Feb. 3, 2023, at Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s West Hollywood bar, TomTom, without their castmates nearby.
