Erie Times News

Man charged in 2021 homicide denies killing, says he was threatened with murder weapon

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News,

3 days ago

A Union City-area man on trial in the January 2021 killing of 48-year-old John P. Robinson in Union Township denied fatally shooting Robinson or having a beef with Robinson over a woman.

Jeffery D. Briggs, 53, instead talked about being held at gunpoint at a Warren County residence by a man who had come into possession of a .357-caliber revolver belonging to Briggs' father, the gun the Pennsylvania State Police said was used to kill Robinson and which they recovered from the Warren County property.

Briggs said the person who held the revolver also held another gun on him and threatened to kill him after Briggs said he went to the residence to collect the $2,500 he had loaned the man earlier that day.

Briggs, who faces criminal homicide and other charges in Robinson's death, testified Wednesday morning as the only defense witness after Erie County prosecutors wrapped up their testimony at the start of Wednesday's proceedings. Closing arguments in the case were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the courtroom of Erie County Judge Erin Connelly Marucci.

The Pennsylvania State Police accuse Briggs of shooting Robinson on Jan. 26, 2021, as Robinson was reportedly working on a vehicle in the driveway of a residence in the 18800 block of Parker Road in Union Township, between Route 8 and Concord Street southeast of Union City.

Briggs and Robinson were acquaintances, according to state police. Two women who testified at Briggs' preliminary hearing in March 2021 said Briggs was reportedly upset with Robinson over a woman, with one woman testifying that it was a stolen girlfriend and another stating it was a woman who was taken and put into hiding.

Robinson suffered five gunshot wounds, with three of the shots hitting his head and face, Erie County forensic pathologist Eric Vey, M.D., testified on Tuesday. Four of the shots struck Robinson in a downward trajectory, while the fifth, which struck his face and severed his spinal cord, traveled in a slightly upward trajectory, Vey testified.

More: Crawford County man, 51, charged with homicide in shooting of 48-year-old Union City man

Briggs denied under questioning by his lawyer, Bruce Sandmeyer, to having a romantic relationship with the woman, saying that he had tried to help her out at times.

Much of Briggs' testimony centered on what was seen in surveillance video from a property on Blue Eye Road in Eldred Township, Warren County, where state police took Briggs into custody following the fatal shooting.

State police troopers wrote in the criminal complaint against Briggs that he fled the area after the shooting and went to a residence on Blue Eye Road, about 22 miles from the Parker Road shooting scene. Less than two hours after the shooting was reported, state police in Corry received a call from an individual who reported that another person had the Parker Road shooter in custody, and troopers would learn that Briggs arrived at the Blue Eye Road residence with a pistol in his hand and the individual told Briggs to put the gun down, according to information in the complaint.

Briggs reportedly told a person in Warren County that "he shot at me," troopers wrote in the complaint. State police took Briggs into custody from Blue Eye Road.

More: Witnesses: Man charged in fatal Union Township shooting angry over 'stolen girlfriend'

Briggs, using the surveillance video as a reference, testified that he had gone to the Warren County address to collect $2,500 from a man he had loaned money to earlier in the day. Briggs said when he met with the man earlier in the day to give him the money, he left the vehicle to relieve himself and told the man to retrieve the money from the glove compartment.

Briggs also testified that the glove compartment was where he and his father also kept the .357-caliber revolver.

Briggs said when he later went to the Blue Eye Road address to collect the money, the man he loaned it to pulled a gun on him and ordered him to the ground, and the man was also holding the .357-calibder revolver. He said the man continually threatened him, twisted his arm and choked him before state police arrived on scene.

Troopers who responded to the address would find the gun and other evidence.

A state police Forensic Services Unit trooper testified under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Greg Reichart Tuesday that the .357-caliber revolver that investigators recovered in Warren County was loaded with seven bullets. Six spent .357-caliber cartridges were found in the driveway of the residence under a leather coat identified as belonging to Briggs, and a seventh was found in the coat's pocket along with a glass smoking pipe, the trooper testified.

The trooper said under cross-examination by Sandmeyer that he did not believe the shell casings were tested for fingerprint and DNA evidence.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Man charged in 2021 homicide denies killing, says he was threatened with murder weapon

