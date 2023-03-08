Open in App
Sandstone, WV
DC News Now

Train derails and catches fire in Summers County

By Rivers Upchurch,

3 days ago

SANDSTONE, WV ( WVNS ) – A train derailed and crashed in Sandstone, Summers County in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The train hit a boulder and crashed into the New River, according to Summers County 911. The train caught on fire as a result of the crash, but Summers County 911 confirmed the fire was contained as of 7:45 Wednesday morning.

Officials confirm another death at SRJ

The train was a CSX coal train, which was not carrying any coal at the time of the crash.

Three members of the train’s crew were taken to a local hospital as a result of the derailment.

Sandstone, Hinton, Pipestem, and Summers County Fire Departments responded to the incident, along with Summers County EMS.

Stick with 59News for more updates on the derailment.

