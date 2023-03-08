Open in App
Bryan, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Gov. Abbott speaking at Parent Empowerment Night in Bryan

By Matt McGovern,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8jjY_0lBiBuYQ00

AUSTIN / BRYAN, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at a Parent Empowerment Night this Tuesday night in Bryan.

This event is hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, and brings together parents, education leaders, and elected officials to discuss the pathway for expanded parental rights in their childrens’ education.

Gov. Abbott announces school education plan to empower parent choice

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Representative John Raney, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Brazos Christian School Headmaster Jefferey McMaster and other parent empowerment advocates.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Brazos Christian School’s Gymnasium – located at 3000 West Villa Maria Road.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Governor Abbott Speaks Out on Parental Rights in Education, Recommends Legislators Pass This "Emergency" Item
Bryan, TX2 days ago
At Texas child welfare meetings, activists call for end to transgender investigations
Houston, TX1 day ago
Gov. Abbott wants a school voucher plan. Can he win over rural Texans?
Corsicana, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas Judge prohibits woman from practicing midwifery without a license
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Former prisoners rally against solitary confinement at Texas Capitol
Austin, TX3 days ago
Freedom to Boycott Israel, Buy Property Top Priorities at Texas Muslim Capitol Day
Austin, TX2 days ago
Texas governor Greg Abbott talks trash to Alabama quarterback
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas executes convicted killer from Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
What comes next for Mississippi’s Jackson court bill
Jackson, MS13 hours ago
TEXAS COURT CASE RESOLUTION WEEK MARCH 19-25
Brenham, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy