Gov. Abbott speaking at Parent Empowerment Night in Bryan

AUSTIN / BRYAN, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at a Parent Empowerment Night this Tuesday night in Bryan.

This event is hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, and brings together parents, education leaders, and elected officials to discuss the pathway for expanded parental rights in their childrens’ education.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Representative John Raney, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Brazos Christian School Headmaster Jefferey McMaster and other parent empowerment advocates.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Brazos Christian School’s Gymnasium – located at 3000 West Villa Maria Road.

