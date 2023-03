Wausau Pilot & Review

Lanes in both directions are closed Wednesday on a Lincoln County highway due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. on Hwy. 86 at County Hwy. T near Tomahawk, a DOT alert states. Lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours.

There’s no word yet on what caused the blaze or if any other vehicles were involved. No injuries were immediately reported. This is a developing story that will be updated.