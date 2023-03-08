Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Music Festival Gears Up for Unprecedented 2023 Event with Expanded Outdoor Main Stage at Trustees’ Garden

By Savannah Tribune,

3 days ago
Celebrated for distinctive live performances spanning American and international roots music, jazz, classical, jam, rock and blues genres in beautiful, historic Savannah, Georgia, the Savannah...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Last photo I took in February 2023
Savannah, GA14 hours ago
One Dot’s Impact on the Statesboro Music Scene
Statesboro, GA3 days ago
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drive-In Laser Light Show at Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Ground March 10 – 12
Statesboro, GA3 days ago
Native American festival to be held in Hardeeville in March
Hardeeville, SC1 day ago
Rising country singer from Statesboro will tour with Hardy, Lainey Wilson
Statesboro, GA2 days ago
Deep Dive into Savannah, Georgia's Haunted History
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Henderson E. Formey School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club receives huge donation
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Executive director of Savannah Regional Film Commission dies unexpectedly
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Beautiful “Butterfly Baby” follow up
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Need-to-know info, rules for Savannah St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Full schedule: 2023 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day events
Savannah, GA3 days ago
First African Baptist Church of East Savannah 62nd Annual Brothers and Sisters Day Celebration
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Waters Café open for business
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractic visit gifted house by anonymous donor
Richmond Hill, GA1 day ago
Veterans come together over key lime pie: from Connecticut to Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill, GA1 day ago
Savannah Tree Foundation to give away 500 native trees
Savannah, GA3 days ago
The Habersham School moving to site of former Bible Baptist School
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Local fisherman catches great white shark on almost every trip out on coastal water
Hilton Head Island, SC2 days ago
Neighborhood weighs in on Enmarket Arena development
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Kemp urges more workforce housing in Georgia amid explosive growth in economic development
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Hip-Roof Cottage, Walthourville
Walthourville, GA1 day ago
Rain chances return, a look ahead to St. Patrick's Day, and a new WJCL 10 day forecast
Savannah, GA3 days ago
700 pound great white shark pings off of Georgia coast
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Local critter control sheds light on how handle armadillo woes
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Savannah Benedictine Military denies Savannah Calvary Day’s challenge
Savannah, GA2 days ago
1 dead following crash on Garrard and Lane Ave
Savannah, GA13 hours ago
Veteran of the Week – Andre Massey
Beaufort, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy