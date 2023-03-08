Secondary Help: Ravens Sign Patriots CB?

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has a versatile skill set which would make him a welcome addition to the Baltimore Ravens.

As the collective eyes of the flock remain fixed on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the franchise tag fallout, the Baltimore Ravens continue to address all positions of need .

With cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller set to become free agents at the start of the NFL year on March 15, the Ravens will be on the lookout for a versatile defensive back, capable of adding both depth and starter-level production.

Enter New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Like Peters and Fuller, Jones is also set to become an unrestricted free agent in a few days. The 29-year-old is considered one of the top available players at the position, and would instantly bolster the Ravens' defensive backfield.

In fact, NFL Media believes that Jones may provide Baltimore with its best "bang for the buck."

“I'm choosing [Jonathan] Jones, who'll turn 30 in September,” wrote NFL.com . “He fits the profile of a plug-and-play veteran who won't cost the Ravens much and who provides the versatility they may desire while working in some of their other options in the secondary.”

Since joining the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Auburn in 2016, Jones has become of the team’s most versatile defensive backs. For his first five seasons in New England, he was considered among the top slot corners in the NFL.

Following the departure of starter J. C. Jackson via free agency in 2022, Jones made the switch to the perimeter. He compiled 69 total tackles, 11 passes-defended, four interceptions (including one pick-6), and three forced fumbles in 16 games.

In coverage, Jones performed adequately, surrendering 47 catches on 87 targets for 547 yards and six touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus .

While Patriots are often persona-non-grata in Charm City, Jones’ presence would be a welcomed addition in Baltimore. The Ravens' defense had its share of coverage struggles in 2022, surrendering 3,947 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air. They would also benefit from Jones’ ability to force takeaways, having forced only 25 last season.

With shutdown corner Marlon Humphrey manning the right side of the perimeter, Jones could occupy either the left side or reside in the slot. Should he hit the open market next week, the Ravens would be smart to show interest.

