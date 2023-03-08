Open in App
Galveston, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Over 280 sickened on Princess cruise ship from Galveston, CDC says

By Chad Washington,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Myy5f_0lBi6f7z00

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A cruise ship docked in Galveston is under investigation after over 280 people were sickened on a recent voyage, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The Ruby Princess, part of the Princess Cruises lines, reported 284 people, including 34 crew members, becoming ill on their voyage on Feb. 26 to March 5, the CDC reported. There were a total of 2,881 on board the ship, including 1,159 crew members.

The affected passengers and crew had symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, but do not know yet what agent caused it, the CDC said.

The CDC’s Vessel Santitation Program had officers conduct an investigation when the ship docked at Galveston on Sunday.

Princess Cruises and the crew said in response to the illnesses, the crew on the ship said they:

  • Increased cleaning and disinfection procedures according to the ship’s outbreak prevention and response plan.
  • Collected stool specimens from gastrointestinal illness cases to send to the CDC lab for pathogenic identification.
  • Distributed notifications and made ship announcements to embarking guests informing them of increased number of illness cases onboard the previous voyage.

The CDC has tips for passengers to protect themselves from illness while on a cruise.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
SAPD investigation at local hotel leads to multiple arrests
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Hundreds of passengers on Galveston cruise ship stricken with mysterious illness
Galveston, TX3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA10 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
This Texas House For Sale Is A Bargain At $125K — But A Look Inside Will Haunt Your Dreams
Baird, TX3 days ago
John Fetterman's Team Lashes Out at Joe Biden
Washington, DC3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
'He Was Going to Kill All the Men On the Plane': Horrifying Details Emerge From Passenger Aboard Flight Where Man Tried to Stab Flight Crew
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jose Trevino trial: Victim’s brother says he was going to ‘take actions into his own hands’
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
Postal carrier had a 'gut feeling' after seeing mail pile up for three days. It saved a life.
Newmarket, NH1 day ago
Remembering the Devastating Tornado that Struck Lubbock: A Look Back at the Tragedy and Recovery
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
‘Winter Texans’ know risks, benefits of crossing into Mexico for cheaper meds
Harlingen, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy