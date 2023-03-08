Open in App
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman found dead in Norfolk pond

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz,

3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a pond in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

Norfolk police responded to Dallas Street, at the intersection of Fort Worth Avenue, just before 6 p.m. on March 7 for the report of a person unresponsive in a pond. Fire and Rescue also arrived on scene, and pronounced the woman had died.

This incident is being investigated as an undetermined death.

The woman’s name and age have not been released. Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, which will work to determine the official manner and cause of death.

