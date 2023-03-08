LIVE: DeSantis speaks at ‘Book Ban Hoax‘ event in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials gathered in Tampa to address what they call “hoaxes” about banned books in the state.

After giving a warning that the presentation would begin with a five minute video that was sexually explicit and not suitable for children, the governor’s staff put up a sign reading “Exposing the Book Ban Hoax,” as the topic’s main event.

The event was focused on previous reports by various media outlets and activists concerning rumors and allegations that Florida was banning books in school districts and making teachers remove class libraries to audit materials, leading to pictures of empty bookshelves, used to show what some teachers say they were going through amid a variety of education-focused legislation.

The proposed bills in Florida have prompted concerns by some as violations of academic freedom, and more broadly, free speech.

While some district teachers across the state have said they were told to remove books, or removed them on their own to avoid legal threats or risks, the governor’s office and other officials have maintained that the removal of books was never ordered.

Similarly, those who have come out in opposition to the alleged bans and the accompanying legislation have done so out of fear of litigation or loss of employment. Educational directives in the state of Florida have been the source of intense discourse from both sides of the aisle involving teaching of gender and sexual orientation topics, critical race theory, and other so-called “woke” ideologies targeted by state officials.

DeSantis came to speak to the room in the state attorney’s office after the presentation finished.

He told the crowd that he had not watched the video that was presented, but that the state was intent on having “the truth prevail.” The governor said book ban rumors were a hoax used to sexualize Florida children, also promising that they would be addressing the “Black History hoax,” in response to criticism of recent conflict over an Advanced Placement African American Studies course rejected by state education officials, including Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr.

The presentation itself began with a series of video clips from various cable news outlets under a heading “Myth #1: Florida has banned books from the classroom.” The footage shown was of now-viral images of the aforementioned empty shelves and has a variety of news reports detailing new regulations passed into law under the various education reforms passed in Florida in recent years.

Then, examples of explicit material found in books that were available in Florida school districts were shown. Books shown as examples include “Gender Queer,” “Flamer,” and “Let’s Talk About It,” among others.

