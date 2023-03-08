Open in App
San Francisco, CA
Axios San Francisco

49ers among best in NFL for workplace culture, amenities

By Megan Rose Dickey,

3 days ago

Credit: Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

The San Francisco 49ers ranked seventh on the NFL Players Association " team report cards " on workplace conditions, with players giving high marks on everything except their training room.

Details: The union asked roughly 1,300 current players from the league's 32 teams to gauge performance in eight categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, travel, locker room, weight room, training room, training staff and strength coaches, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes .

Zoom in: The 49ers earned positive responses (B+ or above) in all categories of the survey, except for the training room (C+), with players complaining about the small size of its rehab pool and a lack of overall space in the room.

Zoom out: The Minnesota Vikings, who got at least an A- in every category, ranked No. 1 overall. The Washington Commanders ranked last, earning just one grade above a C+ and three F- grades for their training room, locker room and travel.

The bottom line: The purpose of the survey — which the NFLPA says it will conduct annually going forward — was to raise standards across the league, while also providing free agents with information that might help them decide on a new team.

