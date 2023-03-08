Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
WBRE

Gov. Shapiro calls for more funding for mental health services in Pennsylvania

By Jared Weaver,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNDkg_0lBhzjEc00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– When Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro proposed his budget he wanted to make sure that there would be funding for mental health services.

On Tuesday, March 7, when Shapiro proposed his $44.4 billion budget he brought up funding for school and community-based mental health services.

“For too long, mental health has been an afterthought,” Shapiro said. “Our mental healthcare professionals know that our mental health is just as important as our physical health, but so many schools are unequipped to handle student mental health needs and our counties lack the resources to be there for when Pennsylvanians need the most. We need a comprehensive solution and this budget is a start.”

Over the next five years, $500 million will be invested for mental health services for students, Shapiro said.

Shapiro also mentioned that solving the staffing issues for call centers and restoring funding for county health programs would help to improve mental health services in PA.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
A brief history of NEPA and the Oscars
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center seeking volunteer drivers
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy Appreciation Day’ at board meeting
Boca Raton, FL15 hours ago
Cyber attack shuts down Wilkes-Barre CTC
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Investigators find 6 bodies, 154 cremated remains linked to illegal California crematorium
Hayward, CA17 hours ago
Parade preparations underway in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Washington, DC3 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago
Three shot, suspect wanted in Wilkes-BarrFriday night shooting in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy