Big start leads No. 24 Camels to road win over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS — The 24th-ranked Campbell Camels, fresh into the top 25 this week, scored the game’s first 10 runs and cruised to a 17-7 victory over host Tulane Tuesday evening at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.



Campbell improved to 9-2 overall with the victory, while the Green Wave is now 2-11.



Hunter Loyd (1-0), who started on the mound for the Camels, had an dominant outing with nine strikeouts and just two walks over the course of six scoreless innings.



Green Wave starter Jonah Wachter (0-2), who was one of 10 pitchers to take the mound for the home team, took the loss after yielding three runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in one and two-thirds innings.



Campbell second baseman Dalen Thompson, right fielder Max Weller and third baseman Trenton Harris all drove in three runs for the visitors. Designated hitter Logan Jordan and catcher Grant Knipp scored three times. The Camels took advantage of 18 Tulane free passes, between walks and hit batters.



For Tulane, first baseman Adam Ebling , second baseman Michael Lombardi and third baseman Brayden Morrow posted two RBI apiece. Meanwhile, Brady Marget , who started the game at first, went for 3-for-3 on the evening. Right fielder Jake LaPrairie scored twice.



The Green Wave broke through for two runs in the seventh inning against Campbell’s bullpen when third baseman Simon Beckstead and LaPrairie both scored on a Campbell error.



Tulane finished the game strong, offensively, went it put up five runs in the bottom of the ninth. Ebling started the scoring by drawing a bases-loaded walk, Lombardi then knocked in two with a single to right and Morrow plated two more with a double to left.



Designated hitter Brennan Lambert and LaPrairie stole their first and third bases of the season, respectively, Tuesday as well. The running game has been a bright spot thus far for Tulane, as it has successfully swiped 21 of its 23 attempts in 2023.



The two teams will be back in action in New Orleans Wednesday at noon.

*Courtesy Tulane Sports Information

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.