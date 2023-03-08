‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Jokes About His Absence Amid Mayim Bialik Controversy

Legendary game show host, Alex Trebek anchored Jeopardy! for 37 seasons; sadly, he passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2020 and has since been replaced by Ken Jennings and Mayim Balik. It is no longer news that fans prefer Ken over Mayim, as noted in their reaction when Ken went absent.

Recently, the fan favorite, Ken, made a joke about his absence on Twitter when a fan asked him about what he does in his free time off the screen. His response triggered even more backlash for Mayim, who has been a subject of controversy since she took over hosting in February.

What Ken Does When He’s Not Filming

A curious user took to Twitter to inquire about what Ken’s day looks like when he is not filming Jeopardy!, the host responded with a tweet, saying: “I go into one of those freezer cases from the Alien movies when Mayim is hosting, and vice versa.”

Fans in the comments went all out to blast Mayim yet again, expressing their displeasure at her hosting the latest episodes. “That’s where I go when she’s hosting too,” someone wrote. “We do too and eagerly await your return,” a fan of Ken commented.

More comments poured in, unsurprisingly, because Mayim has not been in good lights with fans for a while now. “Understood. I go into mourning when Mayim is hosting, so there’s that,” another rude comment read.

“Um, stop doing that. Not sorry that it is you, a bona fide champion, who I want quizzing people. Not someone who snorts when bad answers occur,” a displeased fan took a jab at Mayim.

Ken Will Be Off ‘Jeopardy!’ All Summer

“Ken Jennings will be back on March 10 and then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run which will take us through April 28,” a show producer announced on Inside Jeopardy! podcast recently. “Then Mayim will take over on May 1, and she’ll take us all the way through the summer.”

Reactions started to come in from various fans on Twitter following the announcement. “Simply begging the Jeopardy team to stop giving Mayim a platform. She just is not an engaging host,” a user wrote.

“‘Jeopardy!’, stop trying to make Mayim happen. It’s not going to happen,” someone else tweeted. However, Mayim continues to host Jeopardy! despite the backlash from fans in the past months.