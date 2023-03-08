Open in App
Florence County, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County man wins $200K on lottery ticket he forgot in his truck

By Kevin Accettulla,

3 days ago



FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man won $200,000 on a lottery ticket that he forgot was in his truck, according to lottery officials.

The man purchased the winning Fiery 5s ticket at Coward Truck Stop on Highway 52, officials said.

“It was so unexpected and so awesome,” the man said in a news release.

The man eventually found the ticket a few days later after he put down the visor in his truck, according to officials.



Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

