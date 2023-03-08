Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “I’m A Top 5 Player” in the 2023 NFL Draft

One of the top performers from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba explained why he’s a top five player in the draft, amongst numerous other topics when he met with the media in Indianapolis.

What was last season like for you?

Very frustrating last year. Never really had an injury that sat me out for games or even practices or stuff like that. But I feel like I'm gonna come out a better person, better man, better player. So I'm definitely thankful. Just looking at it as a positive. And I think it will be beneficial for me at the end of the day.

What was your reaction to Justin Fields campaigning for you to be a Bear?

Since he's been in Chicago, we've always talked about it. Him being like a big brother to me. I definitely appreciate it, coming from a guy like that.

Why do you think you have such a great connection with Fields?

Just being at practice with him, making plays. Getting open in practice for him and catching the ball and just doing what I do. And him doing what he does. I feel like we definitely have a little connection back in the day, but hopefully, we can maybe do it again.

What would you say to the critics that say Justin Fields is just a running back playing quarterback?

I wouldn't think they're very smart. I would think they should do some more research, more film-watching, more something. Do something different. He's a great passer. He has a great arm, great eyes, great vision, reads the defense very well, so yeah, critics, you know how it is.

What did you think of C.J. Stroud’s final season at Ohio State?

I mean, just to see the maturity, the growth, and his play, his leadership, him being a captain, him using his voice, him using everything. His ability to bring people together is second to none. And it was awesome to see him play. Definitely. It was awesome.

Will what you did in Ohio State's offense translate to the NFL?

Oh, definitely. I feel like I'm a player. Wherever you ask me to be, I can be. Outside, inside, pitching me the ball, punt return, wherever you need me to be, I'm the type of guy to get it done.

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave think you're better than them. Why?

Honestly, I mean, in my eyes, I think they're the best. They're doing it right now, they're showing out in the league. So I definitely appreciate them saying that. It means a lot, but as me being a younger guy, I feel like just me being able to watch how they work and take things from their game, I think, just gives me maybe an upper hand, an advantage. But without those guys, I definitely wouldn't be where I am today.

What NFL players do you look up to?

I always think you know that I'm one of one. I'm myself. But I definitely watch film of receivers. Davante Adams and his feet, Stefon Diggs and his over-exaggerating route running and Cooper Kupp, the way he finds space and takes advantage of the defense. A lot of players, I just try to steal little things from.

Why should he be the first receiver drafted?

I just think my playmaking ability is second to none in this draft. I see myself as a top-five player, not just a receiver. I see myself as a top-five player in this draft, just being able to make plays and given the opportunities, you know, you throw me the ball seven to nine times, I can win you the game. And I think that speaks for itself.

*The Official 2023 NFL Draft Bible is now available for pre-order in PDF and in Limited Edition Hard Copy (250 Available) . Be sure to follow @NFLDraftBible for the latest NFL Draft news!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Purchase the 2023 NFL Draft Guide