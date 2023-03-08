Armstrong hears concerns over housing, campgrounds at listening session

SPOONER — Lack of affordable workforce housing was the main topic of concern at a listening session held by State Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) on Feb. 24 at the Spooner Memorial Library.

Gov. Tony Evers introduced his budget proposal on Feb. 15, and Armstrong is holding several listening sessions around the 75th District for constituents to share their thoughts about the budget and other issues.

“Spooner recently moved into the 75th District from the 73rd, so I thought it would be a great location for the first session,” Armstrong said.

Constituents at the Spooner session were concerned on housing and the workforce in general. Armstrong said he is working on a low-income housing tax credit and to increase funding to alleviate costs. Armstrong said one of his No. 1 concerns is workforce housing.

The lack of starter homes for younger people, which is part of the need to increase the workforce, is the biggest issue, people said. Also, smaller homes are needed for the elder population to be able to retire where they live.

There were other concerns voiced about rentals and renter laws.

The second-biggest issue was campgrounds and usage by semi-permanent residents who are not required to pay taxes. Armstrong said that this is a county issue.

Shared revenue was also discussed, which is extremely important for smaller towns in Wisconsin. Armstrong said that though it will likely happen in a different form than what is in the proposal, the legislature is committed to making progress on shared revenue.

About five to 10 minutes of the session was spent discussing the funds allocated to upgrade the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium, the American Family Field. People at the Spooner session were concerned Evers’ $290 million proposal was too steep and too much of a commitment, especially if the Brewers relocate the team in the future.

The listening sessions are chances for local people to bring ideas that can be heard at the state level. Armstrong said that this is a proposed budget and not meant to be debated, just informational.

“This was my first listening session in Spooner, having just been assigned to the area with the new district maps,” Armstrong said. “I appreciated Sen. (Romaine) Quinn joining me to hear the thoughts of residents in Spooner on budget priorities. We had productive conversations with members of the Washburn County Board on issues they are dealing with, as well as a wide variety of other issues. I look forward to doing more sessions in Spooner throughout this legislative session.”

Armstrong and Quinn will hold a listening session from 1:30-3 p.m. on Friday at the Barron VFW Post 8338, 1105 E. Division Ave., Barron.