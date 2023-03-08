Open in App
Maury County, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Community fights to save historic 5 arch bridge in Sandy Hook, Tennessee

By Caitlin Huff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FJ5u_0lBhpDOk00

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Countless vehicles, feet and even horse and buggies have crossed over a five arch bridge in Sandy Hook, Tennessee. The bridge has an unclear future but a very rich past.

“This particular bridge has a historic perspective in the state of Tennessee,” said Calvin Sneed.

As an avid “bridge hunter,” as Sneed calls himself, he hopes to save the bridge. He said it’s the only one like it left in the state, and one of five in the country.

Johnny Cash Museum voted best in country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uTcx_0lBhpDOk00
(Courtesy of Calvin Sneed)

“When you take this bridge down, you’re actually taking down part of your history,” Sneed continued.

Built in the early 1900s by prolific bridge builder, W.B. King , Sneed said the five span closed spandrel concrete arch bridge played an intricate role during World War I, as equipment needed for the troops was transported from a nearby steel plant.

The Sandy Hook bridge was once a portion of the original Highway 43 that crosses Big Bigby Creek, said Sneed. “It was the only way to get from Columbia to Lawrenceburg, and back and forth.”

Sneed explained the bridge has been a necessity for the community for more than 100 years. “All the industry, everybody going to work in the morning, to school, to church, to graduations, I mean, just just all kinds of things that this bridge has witnessed.”

Last year, Sneed joined the Sandy Hook 5 Arch Bridge Foundation , which was created by locals hoping to save the bridge.

Kevin Davis has been working to save the bridge for much longer, as he only lives about 200 yards below it.

“Everything that goes on with the bridge, I’m right here, smack dab in the heart of the Sandy Hook community. Anything that goes on with the bridge affects me greatly,” said Davis.

The very real prospect of the bridge being demolished has been circulating since the great flood of 2010.

“After the bad 2010 floods that we had back then – that affected all of the Middle Tennessee – I mean, they wanted to blame the bridge on it. But I mean good grief, the area received so much rain everywhere. If you’re just in a low lying area, it’s gonna flood,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyNnw_0lBhpDOk00
(Courtesy of Phillip Crews, Sandy Hook 5 Arch Bridge Foundation)
Tennessee Ale Trail: Craft breweries rewarding customers

The group’s grassroots effort to save the bridge has grown to reach a conservation group out of Nashville called TennGreen Land Conservanc y.

“We’re exploring what conservation strategies we can use to aid the effort. If the county is interested in managing a park next to the bridge, we’re happy to discuss acquisition possibilities with them,” said Kim Woodward, communications coordinator for TennGreen.

The idea would be for the bridge to become part of a new greenway and public park that would provide a connection to a nearby waterfall.

“Picnic benches, picnic tables, with the bridge as a focal point, you know, in a park kind of area along the greenway would be perfect,” said Sneed, painting a picture of what it could look like.

However, that dream is in the very early stages, emphasized Woodward.

“If we can establish a county park adjacent to the bridge and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is supportive of a connection to Stillhouse Hollow Falls , we’d love to work with the community and residents to evaluate if that is feasible as well,” Woodward added.

There has been no discussions of public land acquisition with the county, state or landowners yet, said Woodward.

The fruits of the foundation’s labor have also produced worldwide recognition for winning awards from The Bridgehunter’s Chronicles .

“I was blown away of how well we did,” said Davis, “It went against bridges in Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Poland, Ukraine, we’re talking about an international bridge contest.”

The Sandy Hook bridge won first place in three categories including Best Kept Secret, Best Bridge Photo, and Author’s Choice Award. Additionally, it placed second for Most Endangered T.R.U.S.S. Bridges.

Hidden Tennessee | Discover some of the Volunteer States best-kept secrets

The bridge has been under a blockade for more than a year, by the Maury County Highway Department .

The bridge has been deemed “in poor condition” by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) , which last inspected the bridge in 2020.

“We inspect all bridges every 24 months; it was listed as being in poor condition. It had a 5-ton weight limit,” said TDOT spokesperson, Rebekah Hammonds, adding school buses or emergency vehicles cannot pass over it.

Hammonds said an inspector returned to the bridge in June of 2022 and noted the blockade was already in place.

News 2 reached out to the Maury County Highway Department, but we were told they had no comment due to a pending lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vloXv_0lBhpDOk00
(Courtesy of Kevin Davis, Sandy Hook 5 Arch Bridge Foundation)

According to the court documents obtained by News 2, the complaint by the Sandy Hook 5 Arch Foundation alleges Maury County Highway Department and superintendent Van Boshers did not follow the proper procedure when closing off the bridge. There has been no hearing date set at this time.

Hammonds said the county requested the bridge to be demolished in 2010 after a council vote.

“The project was then identified in the Improve Act in 2017. And the county closed the bridge because of flooding issues and safety concerns last year – a decision made by the county road superintendent,” said Hammonds.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

While it is up to the county to keep the bridge closed, Hammonds said if they decide to reopen it, then TDOT must inspect it first.

The plans to demolish the bridge have been drawn up by TDOT . The projected cost of the demolition is $1.4 million and fully state funded. However, Hammonds said if it is canceled, then the county could be responsible for $280,000.

So, why hasn’t the bridge been demolished? Hammonds said TDOT is waiting on a permit approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

“To remove the bridge, machinery and equipment has to be placed in the water, which requires a permit. We’ve experienced delays in getting that permit because a 30-day response time was missed.” Hammonds added TDOT will have to resubmit the request.

Ruskin Cave: Remnants of a lost Utopia

Another reason the bridge demolition has not moved forward is because the different steps USACE has to work through.

“As part of the permit application review, USACE must ensure sure that the activities authorized by the permit decision comply with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA),” said Joshua Frost, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory chief.

“Given that USACE has determined the removal of the bridge will be an Adverse Effect to historic properties, the USACE is working to resolve the effect, with the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office and Advisory Council on Historic Preservation – if applicable,” he continued.

Additionally, Davis said the foundation is working to file paperwork with the National Registry of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dk8ga_0lBhpDOk00
(Courtesy of Kevin Davis, Sandy Hook 5 Arch Bridge Foundation)

While the future of the bridge hangs in the balance, the members of the Sandy Hook 5 Arch Bridge Foundation pray the piece of history that brings out the character of their community will remain in place for generations to come.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Tennessee State Capitol Week in Review: March 10
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Busy weekend in Nashville has human trafficking advocates on alert
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee lawmakers sound off on new law to cut Nashville’s Metro Council in half
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Donelson tenant feels trapped waiting on apartment repairs
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Neighbors raise concerns about Bellevue development
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Metropolitan Historical Commission working on project to preserve Nashville’s Civil Rights Movement
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Metro to close homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Davidson County house fire believed to be electrical
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Parents advocate for return of Metro Nashville elementary school crossing guard
Nashville, TN1 day ago
DinoTrek returns to the Nashville Zoo
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Event aims to raise $20K+ for man injured by boat motor on Old Hickory Lake
Old Hickory, TN4 hours ago
Tennessee tree owners' rights and responsibilities come to light after storm
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Bill to halve Metro Council size signed by Gov. Bill Lee
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Big Music Stars Join LGBTQ+ ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert in Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
New law limiting Metro Nashville Council size, causes fear of representation for minorities
Nashville, TN2 days ago
What to plant in Nashville this spring — other than grass
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nearly a week after high wind, power restored for Whites Creek resident
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man leads Middle Tennessee authorities on high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN1 day ago
New facility could mean new era in juvenile justice for Davidson County
Nashville, TN2 days ago
‘It’s gotten out of control’: Police say slow-moving bill to seize street racer’s cars could help make communities safer
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing
Madison, AL3 days ago
Council members question private police force hired to protect downtown Nashville businesses
Nashville, TN2 days ago
8 dead in Jehovah's Witnesses hall shooting
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy