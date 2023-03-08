Buchanan County supervisor Trey Adkins indicted on election fraud, embezzlement

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Two people in Buchanan County are facing a multitude of felony charges after a grand jury indictment was handed down on Monday. HCSO: Homeowner held pursuit suspect on property for police
According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Stoots, Trey Adkins and Sherry Lynn Bailey were indicted on 94 total offenses.
Trey Adkins is the current Knox District Supervisor for Buchanan County, and faces 82 felony charges:
- 34 counts of False Statement – Election Fraud
- 11 counts of Absentee Voting Procedure Violation
- 8 counts of Public Embezzlement
- 11 counts of Forgery of Public Record
- 15 counts of Uttering Public Record
- 3 counts of Conspiracy to Make a False Statement – Election Fraud
Sherry Lynn Bailey was indicted on 12 different felony charges:
- 4 counts of False Statement – Election Fraud
- 4 counts of Conspiracy to Make a False Statement
- 4 counts of Forgery of Public Record
According to the release, Adkins has been under investigation by Virginia State Police for over two years. Stoots was placed as the case’s special prosecutor alongside Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Reece Robinson, and stated that his office would not be releasing any further information on the case. Carter County pursuit ends with arrest
“The Rules of Professional Conduct prevents any lawyer participating in the prosecution of a criminal matter that may be tried to a jury from making an extrajudicial statement that the lawyer knows or should know will have a likelihood of interfering with the fairness of a trial by jury.” Stoots said, “Based on the Rules of Professional Conduct, my office will not be making any further statements on the pending matters.” Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0