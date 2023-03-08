Oscars 2023: How to watch every Best Picture nominee

Scott Garfield/Skydance Films

The 2023 Oscar nominations are in, and this year there are 10 films up for best picture -- the most movies that can be nominated in the category. Ranging from twisted satirical comedies to moving historical dramas, The Academy Awards nominees are an eclectic bunch this year. Keep reading to find out where to watch all the 2023 best picture nominees.

The top products in this article:

HDTV antenna for watching the 2023 Oscars: Amplified HDTV antenna, $29

The 10 movies up for best picture are: "All Quiet on the Western Front"; "Avatar: The Way of Water"; "The Banshees of Inisherin"; "Elvis"; "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Top Gun: Maverick"; "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking."

The 2023 Oscars will take place on Sunday, Mar. 12, and will be hosted by late night TV's Jimmy Kimmel. The awards ceremony will air on ABC. Keep reading to find out how to watch all 10 of this year's best picture nominees, plus how to watch the 2023 Oscars.

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Reiner Bajo / Netflix

This gripping historical drama follows a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. While the 17-year-old starts out feeling enthusiastic about the prospect of seeing battle, the reality of war quickly sets in. "All Quiet on the Western Front" is now streaming on Netflix.

"All Quiet on the Western Front," now streaming on Netflix

Worried about the status of your Netflix account? The streaming giant isn't locking down password-sharing just yet. For more info on the Netflix password-sharing fiasco , check out our breakdown .

How to watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

20th Century Studios

Over a decade since the first "Avatar" film blew audiences away, Jake Sully and Ney'tiri are back -- and this time, they have a whole family to protect.

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver return in James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water," playing exclusively in theaters.

"Avatar: The Way of Water," now playing in theaters

How to watch 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Searchlight Pictures

Reuniting "In Bruges" co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin" follows Pádraic and his lifelong friend Colm, who find themselves at an alarming impasse when Colm decides to end their relationship. This critically acclaimed film is available to stream on HBO Max.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," now streaming on HBO Max

How to watch 'Elvis'

Warner Bros.

Austin Butler stars as the titular musical icon in this critically acclaimed Baz Luhrmann biopic. This best picture nominee examines Elvis Presley's legacy through the lens of his complex relationship with his manager (played by Tom Hanks). This Oscar-nominated movie is now streaming on HBO Max.

"Elvis," now streaming on HBO Max

How to watch 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

A24

Evelyn is an aging Chinese immigrant struggling to keep her laundromat open amidst an IRS audit. But as if laundry and taxes weren't enough, the burnt out business owner soon discovers she has yet another job to do: Save the multiverse from an all-consuming interdimensional force.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert -- otherwise known as the Daniels -- this incredibly popular A24 film stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. "EEAAO" is currently streaming on Showtime.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," now streaming on Showtime

How to watch 'The Fabelmans'

Universal Pictures

Loosely based on iconic director Steven Spielberg's own upbringing, "The Fabelmans" follows Sammy, a young boy who falls in love with the art of filmmaking after his family takes him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."

This nostalgic movie stars Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. "The Fabelmans" is currently available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

"The Fabelmans," rent for $6, buy for $20

How to watch 'Tár'

Focus Features

Just days before the biggest performance of her career, renowned composer Lydia Tár finds herself plagued by the past. Cate Blanchett stars in this 2023 Best Picture nominee, now streaming on Peacock.

"Tár," now streaming on Peacock

How to watch 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Scott Garfield / PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Skydance

Starring Tom Cruise, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice. "Top Gun: Maverick" is now available to stream on Paramount+.

"Top Gun: Maverick," now streaming on Paramount+

Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How to watch 'Triangle of Sadness'

NEON

A yacht full of out of touch wealthy socialites and influencers are brought down to Earth when their luxury cruise meets a vicious storm. This Palme d'Or-winning satirical black comedy is now streaming on Hulu and also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

"Triangle of Sadness," now streaming on Hulu

"Triangle of Sadness," $6 and up on Prime Video

How to watch 'Women Talking'

A group of women in an isolated religious colony debate how to proceed after they uncover a shocking truth: For years, men in their community have been drugging and raping them. Starring Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara, Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" is currently available to rent or buy on Amazon.

"Women Talking," $4 and up on Amazon

How to watch the Oscars 2023: Amplified HD digital TV antenna



Amazon

If you want to catch awards season's biggest night without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. It'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV in your area -- including the ABC-aired Academy Awards. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

This HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims a 200-mile range and comes with an 17-foot-long coaxial cable. Rated 4 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amplified HDTV antenna, $22 after coupon (reduced from $27)

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows , soccer games and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs , TV stands and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

65" TCL Roku smart TV



TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer . "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution



Best Buy

Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set . The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $30

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $30 (reduced from $50)

Related content from CBS Essentials: