Open in App
Los Angeles County, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Los Angeles County building burns in Historic South-Central; 2 firefighters injured

By Cameron KiszlaCarlos Herrera,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMK0x_0lBhjtFI00

An office building that houses several Los Angeles County agencies in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South L.A. burned early Wednesday morning, leaving two firefighters injured.

The blaze at 2615 S. Grand Ave. was reported at about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire” emanating from the six-story building’s top floor.

Ultimately, 160 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in less than an hour.

“At this time, everything has been confined to (one) building,” said Capt. Jacob Raabe of the LAFD. “We made sure that the entire building was evacuated and just protected everyone and had them shelter in place in the surrounding buildings.”

About 30 minutes after the report of a knockdown, fire officials confirmed that one LAFD Firefighter was being treated by paramedics for “smoke inhalation sustained during the fierce firefight.”

Fire officials later confirmed to KTLA that a second firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation as well.

No information has been provided as to the condition of the county offices, and the cause of the fire is being actively investigated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Freeway crash in Pomona leaves one dead
Rosemead, CA1 day ago
Over daylong standoff with man accused of shooting at deputies in San Gabriel Valley continues
Valinda, CA1 day ago
CHP Struck by Vehicle in East Los Angeles Traffic Collision
East Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 hospitalized after shooting at a Redondo Beach mall
Redondo Beach, CA11 hours ago
Newborn baby hospitalized after being abandoned in a California gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA12 hours ago
3 hospitalized after shooting in Azusa, police investigating
Azusa, CA12 hours ago
Woman Killed by Vehicle in Laguna Beach; Motorist Stays at Scene
Laguna Beach, CA17 hours ago
Woman killed after being struck by driver in Orange County
Laguna Beach, CA18 hours ago
3 hospitalized in South Los Angeles shooting
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Person Dies After Crashing into Tree, Vehicle Engulfed in Flames
Rancho Mirage, CA1 day ago
Massive sinkhole threatens homes in Camarillo
Camarillo, CA1 day ago
Pilot injured when small aircraft overturns at Van Nuys Airport
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Abandoned baby found in Orange County gas station bathroom; woman arrested
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Police investigating shooting at South Bay Galleria mall
Redondo Beach, CA12 hours ago
Suspect Shoots at Deputies, Barricades in Home; Nearby Residents Evacuated
Valinda, CA1 day ago
Emergency Alert Sent to Phones in LA is Canceled Immediately. Here's What Happened
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Valinda barricade standoff well into second day
Valinda, CA1 day ago
Authorities call off chase on PCH in Malibu area after suspect's erratic driving
Malibu, CA2 days ago
Arrest made in 1997 cold-case killing of bank teller Monica Leech in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
Dog Attack California: Pack of Dogs Maul Man to Death
Jurupa Valley, CA22 hours ago
93-year-old Crestline woman with dementia found dead in her snowed-in home with no heat
Crestline, CA1 day ago
SUV Careens Down Embankment Along I-15 During Downpours
Temescal Valley, CA1 day ago
Man wielding metal pipe charged with hate crime attacks in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA8 hours ago
Woman found with significant injuries inside vehicle in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA3 days ago
Storm sweeps through Orange County, bringing rain and landslide concerns
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff, chase through Compton
Compton, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy