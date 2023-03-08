Registration opens for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

Anyone who signs up for an Atlanta Track Club membership prior to registering will be eligible for all member benefits including the lowest price and the guaranteed wave placement. Registration will remain open until June 4 or until the race reaches capacity.
“We expect a sold-out crowd on July 4,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and Race Director of the Peachtree. “Whether you are getting ready for your first Peachtree or your 50th Peachtree, we look forward to showing you why Atlanta is known as Running City USA.”
The AJC Peachtree Road Race has been an Atlanta tradition since 1970. The 10K race begins at Lenox Square and finishes in Piedmont Park, where finishers are handed this year’s race T-shirt.
The race is widely attended by runners from around the world.
