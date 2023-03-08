Open in App
Watch This 81-Year-old Grandpa Experience a Driver-less Car for the First Time

By Jarret Hendrickson,

3 days ago

Self-driving cars are the way of the future, and the future is here…

Check out this video from TikTok user @patriotickenny to see that future arriving…

@patriotickenny

Riding in a self-driving car was an experience of a lifetime! Part 2 coming because it was too long! @officialwaymo #waymo #arizona #seniorcheck #selfdrivingcar #autonomouscar #blizzard #navyvet

♬ original sound - patriotickenny

Here’s what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @amazingjosh76 wrote that, "I wouldn't want to ride in that at all.”

While TikTok user @ladymj.1 commented on their reactions when they wrote, "His mind is blown about the Jag Wire.” And TikTok user @big_red_1996 continued that train of thought when they wrote, "This is probably the closest thing to the “future” that they imagined it would be like when they were kids.” To which TikTok user @kingsuno added, "And now that it's here, they're not so sure they want it anymore LOL.”

With TikTok user @sarahjoy0389 further took note of their reactions when they pointed out, "He wrapped his arms around the front seat to see if it was just an invisible person LOL.”

And TikTok user @chaplainchrissy was of the opinion that, "This should be a car commercial.”

While TikTok user @jameskcrawford wondered, "Y’all ever wonder what our moment like this will be when we’re 80?” But TikTok user @alaskahils wasn't interested in pondering such an existential question in the comments section of a TikTok video, and instead pointed out, "It’s the hat adjustment at the same time at the end LOL.”

With TikTok user @tara_1433 also being enamoured with the synchronized hat adjustments when they commented, "The way they moved there hats at the same time at the end LOL.”

Well what do you think? Was that mind blowing or what?

