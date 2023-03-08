Open in App
SaverOne Shares Pop After It Bags Record Deal For Road Safety

By Anusuya Lahiri,

3 days ago
  • SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ: SVRE ) bagged a deal with Electra Afikim to install the SaverOne system across its entire fleet of public buses, amounting to approximately 1,200 vehicles .
  • The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed. Installations will likely begin in the coming weeks.
  • SaverOne looks to install its safety system on all the buses of Electra Afikim over the coming months.
  • The SaverOne system affects only the driver's mobile device during a journey and temporarily blocks all distracting applications and messaging while allowing applications that are not considered distracting or valuable for driving, as per the company's safety policy.
  • Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, commented, "This is SaverOne's largest order to date, and significantly grows our user base. The Electra Afikim bus company has made the highly admirable decision to install the SaverOne system out of concern for the safety of both its passengers and pedestrians."
  • Price Action: SVRE shares traded higher by 41.4% at $2.03 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

This article SaverOne Shares Pop After It Bags Record Deal For Road Safety originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

