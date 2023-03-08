CrowdStrike Stock Is Climbing Higher Today: What's Going On?

Shares of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD ) are up Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected results and issued guidance well above analyst estimates. Several analysts are out with positive coverage on the stock following the print .

Q4 Revenue: $637.4 million beat estimates of $624.92 million

$637.4 million estimates of $624.92 million Q4 EPS: 47 cents beat estimates of 43 cents

Both quarterly and annual recurring revenue increased 48% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription gross margins came in at 75% and free cash flow jumped to $209.5 million, up from $127.3 million year-over-year.

"CrowdStrike delivered a record fourth quarter that exceeded our expectations across the board. Highlights of the quarter included record net new ARR of $222 million, record net new subscription customers of 1,873, record operating and free cash flow and a rule of 81 on a free cash flow basis," said George Kurtz , co-founder, president and CEO of CrowdStrike.

Outlook: CrowdStrike expects first-quarter revenue to be between $674.9 million and $678.2 million versus estimates of $664.69 million. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings between 50 cents and 51 cents per share versus estimates of 43 cents per share.

CrowdStrike expects full-year 2023 revenue to be between $2.955 billion and $3.015 billion versus estimates of $2.23 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $2.21 to $2.39 per share versus estimates of $1.50 per share.

Analyst Assessment:

BMO Capital maintained CrowdStrike with an Outperform and raised the price target from $120 to $152.

Citigroup maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy and raised the price target from $145 to $155.

Barclays maintained CrowdStrike with an Overweight and raised the price target from $155 to $165.

Evercore ISI Group maintained CrowdStrike with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $200 to $190.

JMP Securities reiterated CrowdStrike with a Market Outperform and maintained a $235 price target.

Stifel maintained CrowdStrike with a Hold and raised the price target from $110 to $125.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares are up 4.79% at $130.92 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro .

