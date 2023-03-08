Lettuce entertain you

Good day dear readers. I'm Gail Ciampa, Journal food and dining editor.

Are you like me and sign up for newsletters and never open them? Except mine of course. You always open mine, right? Don't make me cry.

I signed up for MarthaStewart.com and to my surprise, lately the topics have not been compelling. I know how to dress for the airport. Doesn't everyone? This week I was very interested when I saw the words "How to keep bagged salad fresh for as long as possible." They had me at "how to avoid slimy leaves."

We all buy these bags of spinach, lettuce or arugula with the best of intentions. Sometimes we use them and sometimes we forget and well, yuck.

What I learned from Martha's tips is that crisp lettuce starts at the store. We need to protect our bags of greens as soon as we leave the store. They can't warm up in the grocery bag and car. We must put them in an insulated cooler bag so they don't warm up and develop condensation. That is the enemy of fresh greens.

Once you open the bag to use some leaves, "place a clean paper towel inside the bag and seal it with a chip clip." (Who would use a dirty paper towel?) The paper towel absorbs any condensation that might develop. I'm on board to try this.

Need more tips about lettuce?

I remember Prudence Penny, the women's advice columnist for the long-gone Los Angeles Examiner, in a 1937 film short, describing how to soak greens gone bad in water with lemon juice to restore them. But I'm pretty sure that was a full head of iceberg lettuce.

The Oscar-winning short "Penny Wisdom" plays occasionally on the Turner Classic Movie network between feature films. It's 10 minutes long, and that makes it a just-right filler, especially at this time of year with the Oscars coming up.

But I found it on YouTube if you want to watch it. It made me laugh all over again.

The Italian restaurant challenge

When my editors see things like "Italian restaurants in Rhode Island" trending on social media, they think story. Shouldn't The Journal be the authority on this kind of topic? Of course we should.

Over the weekend, I gave this subject a lot of thought. I've always maintained the reason people love restaurants in Rhode Island is every neighborhood has special ones. How could I realistically list every Italian restaurant that is worth a visit? I knew I couldn't.

I put together a list of 25 restaurants from across the state. I tried to think of one in every city or town. Then, I to put together a group on Federal Hill, which is of course, the place most people associate with Italian restaurants. Still that would be way too long so I reflected on restaurants that have a taste of place. Cranston's Mike's Kitchen with its old-school fried smelts and Newport's Giusto with their modern take, are opposite ends of the spectrum. But both special in their own way. I tried to keep geography in mind to cover a range of the state.

I ended up with 11 but it could just have easily been 22. I'll be interested to hear what you think should have been on the list.

What is Yas Chicken?

That was the other question facing me last weekend.

When I was reporting on Thayer Street restaurant last week, I heard Yas Chicken was coming to College Hill any day. That day was last Friday and crowds created takeout waits of an hour or more right from the opening hour.

All weekend, diners in Providence posted photos of the takeout boxes in their cars as they withdrew their sandwiches. It was a riot. I imagined there was no indoor space to grab a photo. But that wasn't true. There is.

But the lines of those waiting to order were filling up the sitting area. They would bring intimidating eyes to any photo shoot. I found that out when I went to get my sandwich on Sunday afternoon.

So I too, took my photos by the dashboard of my car that was parked along Thayer Street. I wanted you to know what the hype was about.

I loved the fried chicken. The spices are wonderful and the coating is crispy and the chicken is moist. It's a winning package. I was also surprised at the prices, a relative bargain, more in line with fast food than the homemade sandwiches prepped and made in the restaurant. The Yas O.G. sandwich is $6.49, while the spicy varieties are a dollar more.

Read all about it, call in your order and pick it up and take a photo in your car!

I also want to say I have no fear of danger getting takeout or dining on Thayer Street. I can't believe the comments on my stories on Facebook. They talk of shootings and guns. I can only imagine these are bots, or ignorant types who never leave home, who would suggest this.

I covered meetings in neighborhoods deemed dangerous in Worcester when I started in journalism 44 years ago. I've been in every Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket neighborhood, often by myself. I've never had a fear of anyone. This fear-mongering is baloney and it offends me on every level.

If you don't want to go to Thayer Street or Central Falls to dine, fine. But don't tell people they should be scared to do so. It's simply not true.

Craft Beer Week continues

Friends of mine from Massachusetts headed to Newport last weekend and I told them about Craft Beer Week. Among my suggestions was to visit Taproot Brewing at Newport Vineyards. They both failed the special beer flight tasting to determine which style of beer each of four samples was. But they had a great time and still got prizes.

Find your zen at one of the events this week. My story is online here.

Til next week dear readers, eat well. I'm headed to a new-to-me bakery today to try their zeppole. Yum!

