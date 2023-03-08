basketballinsiders.com

With his 7th career triple-double in the Thunder’s win last night, Josh Giddey is now tied at second (7) for the most career triple-doubles by a player 20 or younger By Updated 6 mins ago on, 3 days ago

By Updated 6 mins ago on, 3 days ago

The back to middle half of the Western Conference standings are as close as can be right now. Only five game separate the fourth through ...