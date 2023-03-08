Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
basketballinsiders.com

With his 7th career triple-double in the Thunder’s win last night, Josh Giddey is now tied at second (7) for the most career triple-doubles by a player 20 or younger

By Updated 6 mins ago on,

3 days ago
The back to middle half of the Western Conference standings are as close as can be right now. Only five game separate the fourth through...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK newsLocal Oklahoma City, OK
Dog seeking home after spending 135 days at Oklahoma City shelter
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
Oklahoma cattle rancher featured on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Stillwater, OK2 days ago
UPDATED: Oklahoma Football Player Released from Hospital, Recovering at Home for Spring Break
Norman, OK2 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA21 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Handles Mississippi State at the Bulldog Invitational
Norman, OK1 day ago
Edmond Middle School Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Strip Search Of Student
Edmond, OK3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy