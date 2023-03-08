Several emergency responders will be at Columbiana Centre. Here’s when and why

It’s not expected to interfere with any shoppers at the mall in the popular Harbison area where there are several retail businesses and restaurants. The training exercise will take place after normal business hours, the sheriff’s department said. Columbiana Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the mall’s website.
“If you see several emergency responders and vehicles, please do not be alarmed. Everything is okay and part of the training!” the sheriff’s department said.
Information about what the training the emergency responders will be doing, and why it will take place at the mall, was not available.
Comments / 0