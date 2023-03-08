Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Bearcats volleyball team competes in Santa Barbara, attends game at UCSB

By News Staff,

3 days ago
Bearcats preparing for Ocean League play

– Paso Robles Men’s Volleyball team recently attended their first live Division 1 Men’s Volleyball game at UC Santa Barbara’s home court, where the Gauchos faced off against the UC San Diego Tritons. That same weekend, the Bearcats competed in Santa Barbara against Laguna Blanca and Saint Bonaventure, and are now set to begin Ocean League Play.

The Bearcats had a packed schedule over the weekend, with both road and neutral site games. They managed to coordinate with UC-Santa Barbara Men’s Volleyball and attend a Division 1 game while in Santa Barbara. It was the first live D-1 MVB game that any of the players had attended, and they described it as an amazing experience, according to coach Scott Gardner.

The following morning, the Bearcats faced off against two private schools from the Southern Section, Laguna Blanca and Saint Bonaventure. Despite playing competitively, the Bearcats were unable to secure a win against either opponent.

The team is now focusing on the upcoming Ocean League play, with Atascadero as their next opponent on Tuesday. Both Atascadero and Paso have their eyes set on the Ocean League championship this year, and it’s expected to be a very close match. Coach Gardner says he is hoping for some inspired play from his squad as they move into the heart of the season. Senior captains Omar Acevedo and Miguel Muniz are aiming high and expecting a great season for their team in their final year as Bearcats, says Gardner.

The team is set to play against Orcutt Academy on Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. in a varsity-only game. The JV/Varsity game against Atascadero will be held on Tuesday, March 7, with JV starting at 4 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m.

