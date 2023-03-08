Climbing wall, batting cages, golf & track simulators coming to Chesapeake with Dick’s ‘House of Sport’ store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A new, larger model of Dick’s Sporting Goods complete with batting cages, a climbing wall and simulators is coming to Chesapeake.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed a Dick’s “House of Sport” would be coming to the Greenbrier Square Shopping Center off Sentinel Drive. The store model will take over what had been the traditional Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores since 2016.

“Athletes can look forward to an incredible assortment of products and elevated in-store experiences including a climbing wall, HitTrax batting cages, and golf bays with TrackMan simulators,” Sarah Cassella, with Dick’s Sporting Goods, said.

Currently, there are only three other House of Sport stores in the country in Minnetonka, Minn; Rochester, NY and Knoxville, Tenn. The first location opened in 2021.

Dick’s President and CEO Lauren Hobart said the House of Sport model is redefining sports retail, a $140 billion a year industry.

“[House of Sport] is an experience that invokes deep community involvement,” Hobart said.

She also added the first three stores provided the company with much higher total sales and profits than its earlier models.

Many major retailers have been striving to create more immersive experiences for shoppers in recent years. Retail experts have stated it is the way brick-and-mortar locations will survive long-term.

House of Sport in Chesapeake is set to open later in 2023 according to Cassella. It’s a roughly 90,000-square-foot space according to Chesapeake permit records.

In the meantime, Dick’s has set up a temporary store at the former Sears at Greenbrier Mall.

In Dick’s fourth quarter earnings they announced that all they are they are “exiting” the Field & Stream brand. Dick’s has now closed 12 of the remaining 17 stores for conversion into eight Dick’s House of Sport stores and four expanded Dick’s Sporting Goods.

There are currently four Dick’s Sporting Goods in Hampton Roads.

