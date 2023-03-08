Open in App
Houston, TX
Mayor Turner suggests parking alternatives for busy rodeo week

3 days ago

If you want to take the family to the Houston rodeo but are short on cash, today is your day.

Entrance is free Wednesday from 8 a.m. until noon, and there are discounts on rides, food, and drinks.

For the first time in Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo history, the organization is hosting a Community Day
.

"This is the first time the Rodeo has offered free admission to the entire community," said Chris Boleman, the president and CEO of RodeoHouston. "Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer.

Community Day discounts also include:

  • Buy one, get one rides and games in the Junction Carnival area until 4 p.m.
  • Discounted food and beverage offerings until 4 p.m.
  • $3 mini corn dog at McKinney Corn Dog
  • $3 small popcorn at Kid Shack
  • $3 small sour apple lemonade at Squeezers

For every person that walks through the gates between 8 a.m. and noon, TC Energy will donate $1 to the local community.

One thing to keep in mind, and as we approach spring break, the city is urging everyone to consider parking off site and using Metro Light Rail.

"Those who are going to park at Hermann Park and the Houston Zoo, vehicle traffic will be strictly managed, and we encourage you to park in the Texas Medical Center's AU lot at 2050 Pressler Street and Garage 8 at 2151 West Holcomb," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

