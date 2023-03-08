Open in App
Chicago, IL
3 children, woman critically injured in fire at home of Chicago firefighter: sources

By Marisa RodriguezJulian CrewsGlenn Marshall,

3 days ago

CHICAGO — A woman and three children were critically injured in a house fire on the city’s Northwest Side.

WGN sources have confirmed a Chicago firefighter lives at the home.

The fire broke out around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman, a 2-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl and boy all suffered from smoke inhalation and were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Joel Rivera spoke about how quickly fire crews responded to the scene.

“It was more smoke. I didn’t see flames at all,” Rivera said. “First responders did a phenomenal job.”

Neighbors were deeply saddened to see the family in distress, however.

“It’s sad, especially when you see the children,” said 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas, who passed out smoke detectors in the area alongside staffers on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information has been provided.

