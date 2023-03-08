Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Crash on Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville sends driver to hospital

By Melanie Vásquez Russell,

3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A driver has been hospitalized after crashing into a tree along Middlebrook Pike Wednesday morning, according to Knoxville Police. The incident was a single-vehicle crash.

First responders were working the scene of what police called a serious crash during the Wednesday morning traffic rush on Middlebrook Pike at North Gallaher View Road. The incident had shut down the westbound lanes for about an hour.

The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. that the westbound lanes of Middlebrook Pike at North Gallaher View Road were closed due to the serious crash. Later, just after 10 a.m. KPD said the lanes were reopened.

A KPD spokesperson said later that the crash occurred at around 8:15 a.m. and involved only one car, which flipped onto its top into a tree in the center median.

The driver had to be extricated from the car by responding Knoxville Fire Department personnel and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

    (Photo: WATE)
    (Photo: WATE)

This is a developing story.

KPD said it did not sound like those injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

