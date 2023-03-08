Rangers Decision Coming on Odorizzi

The starting pitcher acquired this offseason has been battling arm fatigue during Spring Training.

The Texas Rangers went to significant lengths to add veteran depth to its starting pitching.

That’s what brought Jake Odorizzi to the Rangers. Getting him into a Spring Training game has been a challenge to this point.

Getting him ready for the regular season is starting to become a pressing matter.

Rangers general manager Chris Young spoke to the media this week, and while much of the conversation was about the injury to outfielder Leody Taveras , an update on Odorizzi was just as meaningful.

Odorizzi hasn’t pitched in a spring game yet due to right arm fatigue. While he’s thrown some side sessions, he isn’t yet ready to pitch in a game.

Like Taveras, the time is growing near to determine if Odorizzi can be ready for the regular season or not.

“I think we’ll know in the coming week,” Young said. “We’re reaching a point where we just want to make sure we build him up responsibly and get him ready for the season the right way.”

Odorizzi isn’t the only veteran Rangers starter dealing with a minor injury. Jon Gray had back tightness for a few days and will start Wednesday’s game against Arizona. Nathan Eovaldi has had left side tightness. Same goes for Spencer Howard, one of last year’s starters.

And, of course, Jacob deGrom hasn’t pitching in a spring game due to left side tightness at the start of camp.

The difference with Gray, Eovaldi and deGrom is that they’re not behind in their ramp-up for the season. Eovaldi and deGrom, especially, came in ahead of schedule. Eovaldi geared his offseason to prepare to pitch for Team USA. in the World Baseball Classic but was left off the roster . deGrom threw a half-dozen sessions from a mound before arriving in Surprise.

At this point, Odorizzi is reaching a point where, according to Young, the former Atlanta Braves starter will either prepare for the season or be brought along at a pace that won’t allow that to happen.

The staff’s overall depth helps the decision-making. Along with Gray, Eovaldi and deGrom, there is Andrew Heaney , who has started two games, and Martín Pérez , who also started two games before heading to the World Baseball Classic.

Plus, Cole Ragans is the talk of Spring Training after he improved his fastball velocity and pitched a quality three-inning start on Monday. Glenn Otto, another member of last year’s rotation, has been effective as a multiple-inning reliever and starter so far in spring.

Thanks to all of that, the Rangers don’t have to rush Odorizzi.

