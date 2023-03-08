Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man exposed himself in front of subway booth worker in Brooklyn: NYPD

3 days ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man exposed himself in front of an MTA subway booth worker in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

The 52-year-old woman was working in the booth at the Cleveland Street station between Arlington and Atlantic avenues in Cypress Hills at around 2:35 a.m. when the suspect approached her, according to the NYPD. The man then touched himself before fleeing the scene, police said.

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

The worker was not injured. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

