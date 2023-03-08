Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Search warrant allegedly turns up guns, 89 grams of fentanyl at Nashville apartment

By Sierra Rains,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVmjj_0lBhH23g00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Monday after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at his home, where they reportedly found about 89 grams of fentanyl — more than 40,000 times the lethal dose.

Agents with the Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation executed the warrant at an apartment on Old Franklin Road in Antioch, according to an affidavit.

‘One pill can kill’: Drug overdoses among TN kids increased over 100% from 2020 to 2022

While at the apartment, officers said they saw a resident, later identified as 28-year-old David Lloyd Ewing, jump from the balcony and try to run off. However, police were able to take Ewing into custody after a short chase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSxjj_0lBhH23g00
David Ewing (Courtesy: MNPD)

A search of the apartment turned up several items typically used in the sale of drugs, several grams of fentanyl and multiple guns, according to the affidavit.

Agents said they found a kilogram press under the island cabinet in the kitchen, along with several empty kilogram wrappers that had a white powdery residue. Two money counters, several digital scales and $11,000 was also found in the apartment, the affidavit said.

‘Turn off the supply’: Overdoses linked to fentanyl on the rise amongst the military

Three bags of a “white powdery substance” were found inside several drawers in the kitchen, and a fourth bag of the powder was located in the spare bedroom, which had children’s toys and clothing, police reported.

Authorities said the powder tested positive for fentanyl and weighed about 89 grams, or 89,000 milligrams. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration , just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.

Agents found a Ruger LCP handgun with a magazine next to one of the bags of fentanyl, according to the affidavit. Another handgun with a loaded magazine was reportedly found in the bedroom.

Police said Ewing was the only person at the apartment during the search. Ewing is a convicted felon and is currently on state probation for the sale of schedule 2 narcotics.

He was booked into jail on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, evading arrest, felon in possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon during a drug offense.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Four Arrests with Guns, Cash, Cocaine, and Fentanyl seized during an Investigation into Narcotics Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder receives prison sentence
Clarksville, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused of charging at laundromat manager with machete
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart in Hermitage, police say
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
‘We’re not turning in names; we’re turning in guns’: 54 guns surrendered to Nashville churches
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tyja Snipe jailed: “I’m not even drunk; I just smoked weed.”
Clarksville, TN22 hours ago
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Police investigating West Nashville shooting
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nearly 30 ounces of cocaine, guns seized in drug bust
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Kanya Cargile pulls boyfriend back inside window as he escapes from assault
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Fentanyl, other drugs found in overnight bust on Bell Road
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Gabriella Guiles charged in assault of ex-boyfriend, chops up his debit cards, keys car
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Woman arrested after barricading herself in bar bathroom with child
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Juvenile crime unlike anything seen before, says Montgomery County District Attorney
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Cornelius Stevens punches his father when told to do household chores
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Nashville father prays for daughter’s alleged teen killer
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Metro police: License plate readers catching crime within first days of use
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
Nashville, TN3 days ago
2 arrested on drugs, weapons charges after resident notices ‘suspicious behavior’
Gladeville, TN4 days ago
‘It’s gotten out of control’: Police say slow-moving bill to seize street racer’s cars could help make communities safer
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Drag Racer Kills Army Veteran In Car Crash, Speeding Over 100mph
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Man Arrested After Being Accused of Intentionally Spilling Several Gallons of Tea at Nashville McDonald’s
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of March 8
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Suspect In Fatal Crash Held In Henry Co. Jail
Springfield, TN3 days ago
New facility could mean new era in juvenile justice for Davidson County
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Metro Police officer crashes cruiser while pursuing suspected DUI driver in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Murfreesboro Police Investigating $3,000 Theft from Local Clothing / Shoe Store
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Murfreesboro Police Search for Woman Accused of Fraud, Theft of Merchandise
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy