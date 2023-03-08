Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WWL-AMFM

Doubles to dorms proliferation not checked

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdKc8_0lBhERyP00

Residents who pushed the city to do something about the runaway proliferation of properties being converted from Double occupancy to dormitories in the areas around Tulane and Loyola universities are criticizing the Cantrell Administration with not performing their duty.

In the six months since the City Council adopted measures to stop rampant proliferation and conversion of such properties.

One Uptown activist group says the Department of Safety and Permits is allowing more properties to be converted without the required space allotted for parking.

They voiced their concerns to the Board of Zoning Adjustment on Monday, appealing the approval of two properties, on Cherokee and Zimple Streets.

The regulations state for every bedroom added, a parking space must be provided.

The group says these two properties are examples of bedrooms being added without providing parking.

However, the board denied the appeal from the group.

This has left City Council Member Joe Giarrusso frustrated.  He’s authored three ordinances to reign in the proliferation of conversions.

He says he’ll author new legislation to close loopholes.

“But the developers are always one step ahead, and it’s up to the administration to enforce the rules,” Giarrusso told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate . “I can buy the lightbulbs; I can’t make the administration screw them in.”

Activists are especially upset with the Cantrell Administration, which they say continues to approve properties for conversion or construction despite clear violations of law.

City officials say they are not reinterpreting zoning laws.  They defend their actions saying they are consistent in applying it to these properties.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
Big crash destroys historic Mid City building
New Orleans, LA22 hours ago
New homeless services chief seeks to make homelessness ‘rare and brief’
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Letters: Criticism of dropped gun charges lacks context
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Will age-restricted development draw enough seniors? Mandeville residents worry it won't.
Mandeville, LA3 days ago
Mandeville, LA Employees Enjoy an Average Pay Increase around 9.33% while Average US Pay Increases are Estimated at 4.6%
Mandeville, LA12 hours ago
Debate heated as St. Tammany School Board discusses moving more meetings to Slidell
Slidell, LA1 day ago
Free outdoor concerts begin again in March
Covington, LA1 day ago
Woodmere Playground in Harvey is getting some improvements
Harvey, LA3 days ago
Commentary: Recall’s leading actors have turned it into a farce
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Rising river, falling prices
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
New Orleans School Board, other leaders urge Gov. John Bel Edwards to reject Folgers tax breaks
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
City, developers agree on plans for Six Flags site
New Orleans, LA4 days ago
New Orleans City Council passes unsecured guns ordinance
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
LaToya Cantrell recall petitions show sharp divides across New Orleans by race, neighborhood
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Bob Tucker, pioneer in New Orleans politics and business laid to rest
New Orleans, LA9 hours ago
After backlash, NOLA Public Schools to reconsider moving Homer Plessy School out of French Quarter
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Employee at Larose Company Arrested for Embezzling Over $120,000
Thibodaux, LA1 day ago
Trader Joe's expanding its store on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie
Metairie, LA2 days ago
Food abounds at colorful St. Joseph Altars around the metro area; see the parish-by-parish list
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in New Orleans to close at the end of the school year
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Former superintendent speaks on the search process for new NOPD chief
New Orleans, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy