Doubles to dorms proliferation not checked

Residents who pushed the city to do something about the runaway proliferation of properties being converted from Double occupancy to dormitories in the areas around Tulane and Loyola universities are criticizing the Cantrell Administration with not performing their duty.

In the six months since the City Council adopted measures to stop rampant proliferation and conversion of such properties.

One Uptown activist group says the Department of Safety and Permits is allowing more properties to be converted without the required space allotted for parking.

They voiced their concerns to the Board of Zoning Adjustment on Monday, appealing the approval of two properties, on Cherokee and Zimple Streets.

The regulations state for every bedroom added, a parking space must be provided.

The group says these two properties are examples of bedrooms being added without providing parking.

However, the board denied the appeal from the group.

This has left City Council Member Joe Giarrusso frustrated. He’s authored three ordinances to reign in the proliferation of conversions.

He says he’ll author new legislation to close loopholes.

“But the developers are always one step ahead, and it’s up to the administration to enforce the rules,” Giarrusso told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate . “I can buy the lightbulbs; I can’t make the administration screw them in.”

Activists are especially upset with the Cantrell Administration, which they say continues to approve properties for conversion or construction despite clear violations of law.

City officials say they are not reinterpreting zoning laws. They defend their actions saying they are consistent in applying it to these properties.